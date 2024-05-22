More hunting applications open soon

Applicants' names are entered into a drawing for permits to hunt big game, including antlerless deer, elk and moose and doe pronghorn and ewe bighorn sheep.

The application deadline is 11 p.m. June 19th.

A valid Utah hunting license or a combined hunting and fishing license from the Division of Wildlife Resources is required to be eligible for the big game hunt drawing. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone or at any DWR regional office. Applications for the drawing are posted at www.utah-hunt.com.

Permit drawing results will be available on or before July 5.