© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More hunting applications open soon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:10 PM MDT
You can apply for a cow elk hunting permit starting May 31.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
You can apply for a cow elk hunting permit starting May 31.

Applications for Utah’s antlerless hunts open June 5.

Applicants' names are entered into a drawing for permits to hunt big game, including antlerless deer, elk and moose and doe pronghorn and ewe bighorn sheep.

The application deadline is 11 p.m. June 19th.

A valid Utah hunting license or a combined hunting and fishing license from the Division of Wildlife Resources is required to be eligible for the big game hunt drawing. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone or at any DWR regional office. Applications for the drawing are posted at www.utah-hunt.com.

Permit drawing results will be available on or before July 5.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver