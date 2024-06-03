Primary ballots go out to Utah voters this week

Democrats in Summit County will vote on just one race, choosing between Thomas Cooke and Megan Mckenna to run for county council seat C. There are no Democratic primaries in Wasatch County.

Republicans are being asked to select the GOP candidate for a number of seats, including governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, U.S. House District 3 and state auditor. In Wasatch County, voters will also pick their preferences for county council seat B and county assessor.

Kamas residents have the only non-partisan primary race and will select one of four people for a seat on the South Summit school board.

The GOP primary in Utah is closed, meaning only registered Republicans can vote. The Democratic primary is open to people outside the party, but voters have to request a ballot from the clerk's office.

The deadline to register for vote-by-mail ballots for the primary election is June 14. Voters who are not registered, but are otherwise eligible to vote, may cast their ballots in person during early voting or on Primary Election Day June 25.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 24, or placed in an official dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early in-person voting will be at the Kimball Junction library and the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville June 20 to June 22 and June 24. Election Day voting will include those locations along with the Kamas library and the Marsac Building in Park City.

In Wasatch County, early in-person voting will be at the county administration building June 18 to June 21. Election Day voting will be at the same location.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

A link to register to vote, update your voter registration or check to see if you are registered to vote is available at vote.utah.gov.