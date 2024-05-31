County council candidates talk key issues before Democratic primary

Thomas Cooke is an eight-year Snyderville Basin planning commissioner, and Megan McKenna is a housing advocate at Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

On paper, they have a lot of similarities: both have experience analyzing developments and see Summit County’s future growth as a key issue. Both hope to improve transportation and regional collaboration.

KPCW asked each candidate a few questions to help voters distinguish between the two Democratic candidates for county council.

The primary election is June 25. Either Cooke or McKenna will face Park City Institute director and North Summit Fire District treasurer Ari Ioannides in the Nov. 5 general election.

County council seat C is the Summit County race with a primary this year. But council seats A and B will be on November’s ballot.

Incumbent Councilmember Roger Armstrong, a Democrat, faces Republican and Hoytsville businessman Tory Welch for seat A. Council Vice Chair Tonja Hanson is running unopposed to keep seat B.

Utah Democratic primaries are open; voters don’t need to be registered Democrats to request ballots.

Voters can request ballots on the Summit County clerk’s website, or in person at the polls. All parties’ mail-in ballots will be sent out June 4 for the June 25 primary.