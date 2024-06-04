SLC’s unique new liquor store opened Monday

Monday at 11 a.m. is your chance to shop at Salt Lake City’s new liquor store, which has been under construction downtown for months.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services’ (DABS) new store at 151 E. 300 South replaces the old downtown liquor store at 205 W. 400 South, near Pioneer Park.

The new store is the first in Utah to have two floors, according to a news release. It also doubles the amount of inventory that the now-closed store on 400 South had, and features 37 doors of refrigeration space for beer and other products, the release said.

Cade Meier, deputy director of the DABS, described the store as “bright,” with good flow. “We listened to a lot of information on what customers would like to see, and we’ve been able to implement those,” he said at the liquor commission’s monthly meeting on Thursday.

The new store will also feature a Proudly Utah section, Meier said, filled with items made in Utah.

