Zion National Park to ban large vehicles from landmark highway

The landmark highway, constructed in the 1920s and ‘30s, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated as a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

Beginning in mid-2026,vehicles that exceed 11 feet and 4 inches tall and more than 7 feet ten inches wide and 35 feet, 9 inches long will have to use alternate routes.

The ban will also apply to vehicles that weigh over 50,000 pounds.

In a press release, the park says its goal is to reduce the chance for collisions and lane-crossing by vehicles too long to negotiate turns.

The ban will also increase safety on bridges and in tunnels, which larger vehicles cannot pass through while maintaining two-way traffic.