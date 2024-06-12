MIDA breaks ground on Sundance Inn, celebrates Mountain Veterans Program

The Military Installation Development Authority will offer lodging and recreation programs for veterans at Sundance through its latest project.

MIDA is a quasi-governmental organization created in 2007 with the mission of serving veterans and members of the military. It creates revenue for its programs by partnering with local government entities to invest in economic development projects. MIDA has projects in Davis County, Wasatch County, and now Utah County as well.

Construction got underway Wednesday, June 12, with a groundbreaking ceremony, where leaders also announced the new venture’s name: the Mountain Veterans Program.

Similar to the Vail Veterans Program, Sundance will host rehabilitative sports for veterans recovering from amputations, post-traumatic stress and other serious injuries.

Bill Jensen, an owner and principal partner in the project, said he believes in the healing power of the mountains.

“Getting over their physical injuries, the program we do really does build their confidence,” he said. “But… the emotional healing is really the lifelong challenge that our nation, this program, our community need to stay conscious of and do our best to address.”

He said he hopes construction of the 63-room lodge will take about 18 months. Half a dozen rooms will be ADA-compliant.

Grace Doerfler / KPCW Bill Jensen speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sundance Inn.

Traveling to and recreating at Sundance will be completely free for veterans and their families through the Mountain Veterans Program.

Gary Harter, a member of MIDA’s board who retired from the Army, applauded the collaboration of MIDA, Utah County and the resort to make the project a reality.

“There’s a debt that we all owe for all those who wore or continue to wear the uniform of our great country,” he said.

He said over 150,000 veterans live in Utah alone.

MIDA estimated the lodge will cost $35 million to construct when it announced the project in December. The military organization will receive 75% of the new tax revenue generated by the lodge, and Utah County will earn the rest.