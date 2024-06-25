These 2 Utah universities are eliminating all cultural centers — going beyond the state’s anti-DEI requirements

Black students will no longer have a dedicated center at the University of Utah where they can go for support or to talk about experiencing racism with someone who’s been through the same.

Women, too, will also lose their space at the flagship school that was devoted to their unique challenges, such as coping in the aftermath of a sex assault (which women are disproportionately more affected by). And those in the LGBTQ+ community — many of whom have described their center at the U. as their only safe spot on campus — will see theirs eliminated, as well.

The U. announced late last week that all three centers will be disbandedas the university reorganizes to comply with the state’s anti-DEI law.

It’s the second public school in the state — following Weber State University — to take such a hardline, far-reaching approach to the new conservative-backed requirements around limiting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in education. Both universities are taking action to eliminate cultural programs beyond what the state’s new law mandates.

That law, HB261, passed in the most recent legislative session and was signed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. It takes effect in a week, on July 1, and schools are expected to outline how they will realign their programs.

Colleges and universities were explicitly allowed to keep cultural centers open, according to the law, as long as the centers were open to students from all backgrounds and focused on education instead of providing resources. For instance, there could be a Black cultural center, as long as white students could also attend events there. A women’s center could continue to operate if male students could also seek information there.

