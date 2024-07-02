Utah Outdoor Recreation targets off-highway, boater DUIs

The division says alcohol use is a leading factor in recreational boating fatalities and is participating in a national Operation Dry Water campaign to bring awareness to the dangers.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities, as well as incidents involving OHVs, according to the division.

Boaters and OHV users can expect an overall increase in law enforcement patrols on the waterways and trails during the holiday week and throughout the rest of the year.

In Utah, operating any type of motorized vehicle or vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.05% or higher is against the law. It can also lead to severe injuries and death.

The Division of Outdoor Recreation reminds all boaters and OHV users to drive sober and to wear appropriate safety gear, such as life jackets and helmets, when on or around the water and trails.