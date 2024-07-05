© 2024 KPCW

UDOT to install new avalanche system in Little Cottonwood Canyon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 5, 2024 at 3:03 PM MDT
A crewmember watches as a new avalanche control tower is put in place in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
UDOT
A crewmember watches as a new avalanche control tower is put in place in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Beginning July 8, the Utah Department of Transportation will install new remote-controlled avalanche mitigation equipment in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The avalanche towers are intended to enhance safety and improve the efficiency of avalanche mitigation in the canyon.

Sixteen Wyssen Avalanche Towers will be installed on the Mount Superior ridgeline above state Route 210.

UDOT does not anticipate major road closures, but short-term closures are expected in both directions on the road near the Town of Alta.

The towers use wireless communications to deploy explosive charges to trigger avalanches.

Previously, avalanche and road crews used howitzer cannons for avalanche control.

UDOT says the towers will be operating by the 2024/25 winter season. Construction is expected to finish in October.
Sydney Weaver
