Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy, actor Matthew McConaughey attend Utah’s National Governors Association meeting

Zelenskyy spoke with governors from across the U.S. in a private meeting before addressing all attendees about the war in Ukraine.

“There are different wars in the world but this is a war where it’s absolutely clear what is good and what boundaries evil will cross,” he said. “This is one of the most transparent battles between good and evil of our time.”

Zelenskyy said he isn’t asking the U.S to have boots on the ground in the war but rather for “sufficient support.” That includes air defense systems for Ukrainian cities, weapons for those on the frontlines and help rebuilding.

The visit ended with the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Utah and Kyiv Oblast, the Ukrainian province surrounding the capital city of Kyiv.

As for McConaughey, he spoke with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox about the Disagree Better initiative. The effort helps Americans learn how to disagree “agreeably” and “change the behavior of both voters and elected officials.” Cox said the goal is for conflict to lead to better policies and to help rebuild trust in political institutions.

Cox said the actor wanted to get involved in the Disagree Better initiative after it launched in 2023.

McConaughey said he joined the initiative because the U.S. seems to be in a bad situation.

“The extremes seem to be going further left and further right. Decency doesn’t seem to be on the table,” he said. “Our leadership, and especially in government, do not need to look like an episode of ‘The Real Housewives.’ How do we negotiate, the right way, with decency and show that two sides can at least understand the other side?”

McConaughey said there can’t be unification if there isn’t confrontation. He said whether in Washington, Hollywood, Austin or any small town in between, everyone has a role to play in healing our country.