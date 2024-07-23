Officials ask Utahns to drive safely amid summer traffic fatality spike

Twelve people died on Utah’s roads last week, the worst one-week total in nearly two years, according to a joint report from the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The agencies monitor traffic fatalities every year, paying special attention to the “100 Deadliest Days,” the period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day when traffic deaths trend upwards.

According to the report, during the eight weeks since the 2024 Memorial Day holiday, there have been 56 fatalities. In 2023, Utah saw a total of 81 fatal accidents during the roughly 15 weeks of “Deadliest Days.”

Officials from both UDOT and DPS expressed concern over the number of fatalities recorded at the midpoint of the summer season. In a Tuesday news release, they urged Utahns to drive safely, buckle up and stay alert behind the wheel, especially during the July 24 Pioneer Day festivities.

“We all need to take responsibility behind the wheel to keep each other safe this summer,” UDOT Director of Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles said in the release. “One small decision can have fatal consequences.”

For the first time in at least five years, motorcycles topped the list of fatal vehicle crashes. There have been 12 fatal motorcycle crashes during the 100 Deadliest Days so far, which is up over 14% compared to the last five years.

Yearly traffic fatalities were trending 14% lower in 2024 compared to 2023 before the Deadliest Days, but state officials are worried there will be an increase this year. There have been a total of 145 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 279 last year.