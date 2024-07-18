Suspected street racing ends in fatal Park City crash
One person has died after a fiery car crash on state Route 224 early Thursday morning.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2019 Subaru WRX was driving southbound on 224 near Kearns Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. when it veered off the road and hit a tree.
The car caught on fire and the 29-year-old driver, and only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Troopers said a witness reported the WRX was racing another vehicle before the crash. Authorities are trying to find that other driver.
Both lanes of state Route 224 were closed until about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
KPCW will update this story as more information becomes available.
