© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspected street racing ends in fatal Park City crash

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:33 AM MDT
A man has died following a fiery car crash on state Route 224 in Park City.
Utah Highway Patrol
A man has died following a fiery car crash on state Route 224 in Park City.

One person has died after a fiery car crash on state Route 224 early Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2019 Subaru WRX was driving southbound on 224 near Kearns Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

The car caught on fire and the 29-year-old driver, and only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Troopers said a witness reported the WRX was racing another vehicle before the crash. Authorities are trying to find that other driver.

Both lanes of state Route 224 were closed until about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

KPCW will update this story as more information becomes available.

One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
1 of 3  — fatal crash 2.jpg
One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
Utah Highway Patrol
One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
2 of 3  — fatal crash 1.jpg
One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
Utah Highway Patrol
One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
3 of 3  — fatal crash 3.jpg
One person has died after a fiery crash on state Route 224 early in the morning.
Utah Highway Patrol

Local News
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Specialist
See stories by Matt Sampson