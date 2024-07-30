UTA plans to finish these transit projects before Utah hosts the 2034 Games

The International Olympic Committee awarded Utah the 2034 Games on Pioneer Day and state organizations are already preparing.

The 2002 Games transformed Salt Lake City and surrounding communities; building light rail, improving major highways and constructing competition venues for the Olympics.

Now UTA is making plans to expand public transit ahead of the 2034 Games. The FrontRunner train was built for the 2002 Games and UTA wants to expand operations before 2034. The organization plans to have FrontRunner service on Sundays and have them run every 15 minutes. The train does not currently run on Sundays and only has hourly service with service every half hour during morning and evening commutes. To run on Sundays, UTA will need to complete double tracking.

UTA also plans to open a new Salt Lake City TRAX line. The orange line will run from the Salt Lake City International Airport to the University of Utah Research Park, where athlete and family housing will be.

UTA aims to connect West Valley and Taylorsville to the existing transit system. Utah News Dispatch reports UTA will create the Mid-Valley Express bus rapid transit line to connect Murray Central Station to the two cities and potentially to Olympic venues.

The future Davis-Salt Lake City Community Connector would also help connect cities and make traveling to Olympic venues easier. The 26-mile bus rapid transit system will run between southern Davis County and northern Salt Lake County. Through a connection in Davis County, riders could travel to the Snowbasin resort, which will host Alpine skiing events for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Gov. Spencer Cox previously said he would love to build a passenger rail to Park City, but it’s likely not possible within the next 10 years.