Utah-based celebrities helped Salt Lake City win 2034 Olympics

Celebrities Katherine Heigl and Ty Burrel were part of Utah’s bid for the 2034 Games. They narrated videos highlighting key aspects of the state’s goals when it hosts the Olympics again: upholding the legacy and giving back.

Heigl lent her voice to the work titled “Legacy.” It showcases how the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Games fostered a cultural connection to sport in Utah. The video shows kids in all kinds of winter sports and highlights of the 2002 Games.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games left us with more than just venues and memories. The games reshaped our culture, creating a proud tradition of hosting international competitions and sparking programs that teach the value of sport and teamwork to thousands of kids every year,” Heigl says.

That includes programs like the Youth Sports Alliance, a Wasatch Back-based organization promoting kids’ participation in winter sports through programs and financial assistance. Athletes from over 30 countries also train in Utah.

The video narrated by Ty Burrel from Modern Family is titled “Give Back.” Young athletes, the 2002 Games and Olympic venues like the Utah Olympic Park and Soldier Hollow are featured.

Give Back (feat. Ty Burrell) - Salt Lake City-Utah 2034

As a young girl puts on speed skates on a frozen lake, Burrel says, “she will win her country's first Winter Olympic medal ever, blazing a trail for more athletes from more countries.”

“Give Back” also highlights Utah’s theme for the 2034 Games: elevate.

"Ready to share the home we built to elevate the Olympic experience of every athlete, their families and fans from around the world, creating a future where the games themselves continue to evolve as much as the athletes,” Burrel says.

Utah’s Bid Committee told the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission it wants to elevate local communities, sports and the Games experience.

The videos carry the sentiment a number of Utahns' share about the Olympics; the bid committee says 80% support the Games returning.

Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind said many Utah organizations are preparing youth athletes to compete in 10 years.

“Our goal is very aspirational, which is to put five to six current PCSS athletes on the podium at those games,” she said. “So we have a lot of work to do, a lot of money to raise in order to make that happen, but we have the best venues in the country.”

The last time America hosted the Olympics was in Utah in 2002. The Games will return to the U.S. in 2028 when Los Angeles will host the Summer Olympics.