It’s official: These 13 books are now banned from all public schools in Utah

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 3, 2024 at 3:23 PM MDT
Many old books in a book shop or library
Adobe Stock Iimages
/
162742503
Many old books in a book shop or library

The Utah state school board on Friday ordered the removal of 13 book titles from every public school in the state, in accordance with a new law passed earlier this year.

The list’s publication comes only weeks before the new school year will begin. Six of the 13 titles were written by the same fantasy romance author, Sarah J. Maas.

Districts and charter schools must now dispose of the following titles, according to the Utah State Board of Education, marking a historical first for the state.

These books are now banned from all Utah public schools:

  • “Blankets” by Craig Thompson.
  • “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas.
  • “Fallout” by Ellen Hopkins.
  • “Forever” by Judy Blume.
  • “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur.
  • “Oryx & Crake” by Margaret Atwood.
  • “Tilt” by Ellen Hopkins.
  • “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold.

To read the full story visit sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune