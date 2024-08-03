It’s official: These 13 books are now banned from all public schools in Utah

The list’s publication comes only weeks before the new school year will begin. Six of the 13 titles were written by the same fantasy romance author, Sarah J. Maas.

Districts and charter schools must now dispose of the following titles, according to the Utah State Board of Education, marking a historical first for the state.

These books are now banned from all Utah public schools:



“Blankets” by Craig Thompson.

“A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas.

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas.

“A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas.

“A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas.

“Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas.

“Fallout” by Ellen Hopkins.

“Forever” by Judy Blume.

“Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur.

“Oryx & Crake” by Margaret Atwood.

“Tilt” by Ellen Hopkins.

“What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold.

