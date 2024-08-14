New airport lounge coming to SLC
The Salt Lake City International Airport has announced a new feature as part of the Concourse B expansion... a new lounge.
American Express announced plans Wednesday to open a new Centurion Lounge, which offers eligible card members a place to relax, work and dine before their flights.
It’s the first credit card company to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge in SLC.
The 16,000 square-foot lounge will also feature an outdoor terrace with views of the Wasatch Mountains, a full bar and coffee bar, a dedicated wellness room and other amenities.
The lounge is scheduled to open in 2025 as part of the airport’s phase 4 redevelopment.