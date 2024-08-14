© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New airport lounge coming to SLC

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:30 PM MDT
Rendering of the Salt Lake City American Express Centurion Lounge slated to open in 2025.
American Express
Rendering of the Salt Lake City American Express Centurion Lounge slated to open in 2025.

The Salt Lake City International Airport has announced a new feature as part of the Concourse B expansion... a new lounge.

American Express announced plans Wednesday to open a new Centurion Lounge, which offers eligible card members a place to relax, work and dine before their flights.

It’s the first credit card company to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge in SLC.

The 16,000 square-foot lounge will also feature an outdoor terrace with views of the Wasatch Mountains, a full bar and coffee bar, a dedicated wellness room and other amenities.

The lounge is scheduled to open in 2025 as part of the airport’s phase 4 redevelopment.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver