New airport lounge coming to SLC

American Express announced plans Wednesday to open a new Centurion Lounge, which offers eligible card members a place to relax, work and dine before their flights.

It’s the first credit card company to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge in SLC.

The 16,000 square-foot lounge will also feature an outdoor terrace with views of the Wasatch Mountains, a full bar and coffee bar, a dedicated wellness room and other amenities.

The lounge is scheduled to open in 2025 as part of the airport’s phase 4 redevelopment.