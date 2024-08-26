Utah’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year confirmed

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports the state typically sees around 13 cases of the mosquito-carried virus each year. However, the state has been below that average for the past couple years.

The state regularly tests mosquito pools and tracks positive cases of West Nile Virus in horses, birds and humans.

In its Aug. 17 report, the DHHS reported four positive cases of the virus in horses in Weber County.

As of Aug. 26, no West Nile cases have been reported in Summit or Wasatch counties.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control show now more than 30 states have reported cases of West Nile this year.

Texas has the most with 37 positive cases.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself from the disease is to prevent mosquito bites by using repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.