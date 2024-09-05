When, where to see fall colors in Utah

The 2024 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com shows colors in Summit and Wasatch counties will peak near the end of September.

Mitchell Elliott / KPCW Fall colors near Mount Timpanogos near the Alpine Loop.

For northeastern Utah, the beginning of October is best time to see the colors change.

Visit Utah lists fall hikes offering the most colorful views including Cascade Springs off the Alpine Loop or trails in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

For leaf-peeping drives, the state offers 28 scenic byways. In the Wasatch Back, Mirror Lake Highway through the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache-National Forest crosses in and out of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Closer to Park City, Guardsman Pass, which connects Big Cottonwood Canyon to Provo Canyon, offers views of the Heber and Salt Lake valleys and colorful forests of aspen trees.

By mid-October, leaves will begin to fall and the colors will fade in the Wasatch Back.