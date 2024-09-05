© 2024 KPCW

When, where to see fall colors in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:01 PM MDT
An aspen grove in the fall in Guardsman Pass.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
An aspen grove in the fall in Guardsman Pass.

Fall is in the air as the leaves begin to change across the Wasatch Back.

The 2024 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com shows colors in Summit and Wasatch counties will peak near the end of September.

Fall colors near Mount Timpanogos near the Alpine Loop.
Mitchell Elliott
/
KPCW
Fall colors near Mount Timpanogos near the Alpine Loop.

For northeastern Utah, the beginning of October is best time to see the colors change.

Visit Utah lists fall hikes offering the most colorful views including Cascade Springs off the Alpine Loop or trails in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

For leaf-peeping drives, the state offers 28 scenic byways. In the Wasatch Back, Mirror Lake Highway through the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache-National Forest crosses in and out of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Closer to Park City, Guardsman Pass, which connects Big Cottonwood Canyon to Provo Canyon, offers views of the Heber and Salt Lake valleys and colorful forests of aspen trees.

By mid-October, leaves will begin to fall and the colors will fade in the Wasatch Back.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
