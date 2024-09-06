Zion National Park rolls out electric shuttles

Unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the new fleet is a milestone in the National Park Service's sustainability efforts and aligns with President Biden’s Federal Sustainability Plan.

The plan aims for net-zero emissions by 2050 and the conversion of 600,000 federal vehicles to electric power.

Zion’s $33 million project, supported by federal, state and local organizations, is the first fully electric transit system in a U.S. national park.

The NPS plans similar transitions for parks including Grand Canyon, Acadia and Yosemite.

The new buses replace the park’s propane-power vehicles which have serviced Zion for over 20 years.

With over 4 million visitors in 2023, the bus’s increased carrying capacity will also help to mitigate crowds and reduce pollution in the park.

From March through late November, access to the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is shuttle bus only.

Private vehicles are only allowed to access the 7-mile drive when the shuttle system is not in operation.