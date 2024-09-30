Highway patrol warns of scam involving broken down vehicles and fake gold

That’s according to the Utah Highway Patrol, which issued a warning this week to Utah motorists about a growing scam in the Beehive State — people posing as stranded motorists, only to attempt to sell “fake gold” for money to anyone that stops.

So far, most reports have occurred in Salt Lake County.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said in some cases, the scammers are using “illegal tinted covers” to hide their license plates. The department has received multiple reports, a spokesperson said on Friday, but no arrests have been made.

“They are attempting to take advantage of the kindness that we value in our community,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a social media post.

The department said if you encounter a similar situation, or experience a breakdown on a freeway, contact your local dispatch center or dial 911.

Read the original report at UtahNewsDispatch.com.