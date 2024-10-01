Angels Landing permit lottery open for winter season

Hikers can apply for a permit to hike the chained section of Angels Landing in Zion National Park between Dec. 1 and February 28, 2025.

Lottery applicants can pick up to seven days that you are available to hike within the timeframe.

A permit is required to hike the final half-mile section of the trail with chains.

During the winter season, the park reminds hikers ice and snow may be present on substantial portions of the trail and ice spikes may be necessary to complete the hike.

Day-before permits are also available, hikers must submit a request before 3 p.m. the day before they intend to hike.

Hikers will receive a notification by 4 p.m. if they received a permit or not.