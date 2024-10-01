© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Angels Landing permit lottery open for winter season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM MDT
Hiker on Angels Landing at Zion National Park.
The National Park Service
Hiker on Angels Landing at Zion National Park.

The Angels Landing Winter Seasonal Permit lottery opened today and will run through Oct. 20.

Hikers can apply for a permit to hike the chained section of Angels Landing in Zion National Park between Dec. 1 and February 28, 2025.

Lottery applicants can pick up to seven days that you are available to hike within the timeframe.

A permit is required to hike the final half-mile section of the trail with chains.

During the winter season, the park reminds hikers ice and snow may be present on substantial portions of the trail and ice spikes may be necessary to complete the hike.

Day-before permits are also available, hikers must submit a request before 3 p.m. the day before they intend to hike.

Hikers will receive a notification by 4 p.m. if they received a permit or not.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver