October water report shows a 'seesaw' water year for Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:52 PM MDT
The top of Guardsman Pass after a rainstorm, June 2022.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The October Climate and Water report shows a disappointing September rain total for Utah’s mountains and valleys.

While June and July were very dry statewide, August saw significant moisture that was well above normal. But the water year ended in September with a meager rain total of 0.7 inches, or just 42% of normal.

Due to the “seesaw” of summer rains, however, Utah’s overall mountain precipitation is still 100% of normal.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports as of Oct. 1, reservoir storage remains at 72% statewide, which is only 1% lower than 2023.

State water experts are most concerned about soil moisture. When soil moisture is low during the winter snowpack, spring runoff is reduced. That affects how much water makes it into Utah’s rivers and streams.

Utah’s mountains ended the water year at 30% saturation, which is 13% lower than this time last year.
