With automatic admission, Admit Utah aims to simplify college enrollment for high schoolers

The Utah System of Higher Education announced the Admit Utah program in a news release Friday, saying that by offering automatic college admission to graduating seniors, regardless of GPA, higher education will be “more accessible than ever before.”

The announcement includes the launch of the admitutah.org website, where students, their families and educators can access resources to help undecided students select a school and learn about financial assistance, according to the release. The brightly colored website welcomes students with bold text declaring “You’re already accepted.”

Additionally, the program promises to integrate college preparation into K-12 education to better prepare students for when the time comes to choose a college.

“Admit Utah marks a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure that every Utah student has access to a quality college education,” Cydni Tetro, a member of the Utah Board of Higher Education, in the release. “This platform will provide students with even more clarity and simplicity in the college application process, empowering them to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence.”

The announcement comes less than two months after the unveiling of Utah Direct, a pilot program of the University of Utah promising guaranteed admission to high school seniors with a GPA of at least 3.5 in the Canyons, Granite, Davis and Provo school districts.

Approximately 5,000 students are expected to be eligible for guaranteed University of Utah admission through that program.