Frozen waffles recalled after listeria contamination, includes Utah company
TreeHouse Foods Inc., a company that manufactures various frozen waffle brands, including Park City-based Kodiak Cakes, has issued a voluntary recall on numerous products.
The recall includes specific batches of Kodiak frozen Power Waffles due to the potential listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacterial infection that can be harmful to pregnant women, older individuals, infants and those with weakened immune systems.
The company reports certain 10-packs of buttermilk and vanilla waffles, 8-packs of the chocolate chip waffles and dark chocolate waffles are part of the recall.
Customers who purchased the contaminated products can request a full refund from the store where the waffles were purchased.
TreeHouse says there are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products.
The company discovered the contamination through a routine test at the manufacturing facility.
Over 700 waffle products were recalled including Great Value, Good and Gather, Simple Truth and Western Family.