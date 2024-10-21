© 2024 KPCW

Frozen waffles recalled after listeria contamination, includes Utah company

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM MDT
KPCW
/
Canva Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc., a company that manufactures various frozen waffle brands, including Park City-based Kodiak Cakes, has issued a voluntary recall on numerous products.

The recall includes specific batches of Kodiak frozen Power Waffles due to the potential listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacterial infection that can be harmful to pregnant women, older individuals, infants and those with weakened immune systems.

The company reports certain 10-packs of buttermilk and vanilla waffles, 8-packs of the chocolate chip waffles and dark chocolate waffles are part of the recall.

Customers who purchased the contaminated products can request a full refund from the store where the waffles were purchased.

TreeHouse says there are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

The company discovered the contamination through a routine test at the manufacturing facility.

Over 700 waffle products were recalled including Great Value, Good and Gather, Simple Truth and Western Family.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
