SLC Airport Phase 3 to open with musical walk

The new addition to the airport includes the Central Tunnel, Concourse B Plaza, 12 concessions and five Delta Air Lines gates.

Four new art installations that celebrate and recognize Utah’s beauty and natural history are also featured.

SLC Airport The "Northern Light" art installation in Concourse B of the SLC Airport.

The Central Tunnel shortens the walk between the A and B concourses and includes a large-scale art installation by Artist Gordon Huether titled “The River Tunnel.”

As part of the installation, over 100 songs have been curated by Huether related to travel and Utah, including music by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Marie Osmond.

Huether’s art is also featured at the entrance to Concourse B with “The Canyon” and the “Northern Light” oculus installations.

The “Northern Light” piece weighs 3.1 tons and is made from 500 glass rods and 300 glass panels.

One of Utah’s best-kept secrets – a replica of a dinosaur skeleton – is also being revealed as part of the airport’s third phase.

The Natural History Museum of Utah has donated the replica of “Ally the Allosaurus.” The Allosaurus fragilis is Utah’s official state fossil. The predators roamed Utah’s landscapes 150 million years ago and are now one of the most popular dinosaurs in the world. Some 50 Allosaurus fossils have been found in Utah.