SLC's newest airline takes off to wine country

It’s thanks to a new airline flying out of SLC. Now the airport’s 14th carrier, Avelo Airlines’ service to wine country is the 100th nonstop flight to and from Salt Lake.

The twice weekly flight is available Thursdays and Sundays.

One-way fares start at $57.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines took off in 2021 and serves 54 destinations across 24 states and three countries.