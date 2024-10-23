© 2024 KPCW

SLC's newest airline takes off to wine country

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
Grapevines at Merriam Vineyards in the Russian River Valley stand under the Sonoma County sun shortly after the harvest in October 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The first nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Sonoma County, California, takes off Thursday, Oct. 24.

It’s thanks to a new airline flying out of SLC. Now the airport’s 14th carrier, Avelo Airlines’ service to wine country is the 100th nonstop flight to and from Salt Lake.

The twice weekly flight is available Thursdays and Sundays.

One-way fares start at $57.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines took off in 2021 and serves 54 destinations across 24 states and three countries.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
