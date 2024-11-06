Utah Constitution to be amended, with likely approval of two non-controversial proposals

While two of the constitutional amendment proposals on the Utah ballot were ruled void this election, the two remaining — and less controversial — initiatives are on their way to being approved, according to preliminary results released on election night.

Results for Amendment A and Amendment D, which courts ruled didn’t meet the constitutional public notice requirements, but were included on the ballot anyway, won’t be made public as they won’t count.

That leaves proposed amendments B and C.

With Amendment B, Utah voters were asked to weigh in on whether the Utah Constitution should be amended to “increase the limit on the annual distributions from the State School Fund,” an education endowment funded by proceeds from land sales, for public schools. That’s on track to be approved with 70.8% of preliminary votes.

And Amendment C, which asked to ensure that county sheriffs remain roles elected by voters, is also on route to become official with 81.2% of the unofficial tally released on Tuesday. The results will become official on Nov. 25, the statewide canvass date.

