© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

T-Mobile customers report outages statewide Tuesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver,
Ashton Edwards
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:20 PM MST
April 30, 2018, photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
April 30, 2018, photo shows a T-Mobile store in Herald Square in New York.

Tens of thousands of T-Mobile customers across Utah were left without service Tuesday.

Users started reporting service interruptions after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to “Down Detector,” a user-reported service that tracks outages, the disruptions peaked at almost 20,000 customers around 12:30 p.m.

T-Mobile told KPCW “a facility in the Salt Lake area had a brief mechanical issue that impacted connectivity for some customers.”

The company said service had been restored by 2:30 that afternoon.

More than a dozen Utahns reached out to the telecommunications company on X saying their service was down and asking for help and information.

The comms company replied to each with the same statement advising them to send the company a direct message for assistance.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Ashton Edwards
KPCW News Director
See stories by Ashton Edwards