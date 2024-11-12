T-Mobile customers report outages statewide Tuesday

Users started reporting service interruptions after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to “ Down Detector ,” a user-reported service that tracks outages, the disruptions peaked at almost 20,000 customers around 12:30 p.m.

T-Mobile told KPCW “a facility in the Salt Lake area had a brief mechanical issue that impacted connectivity for some customers.”

The company said service had been restored by 2:30 that afternoon.

More than a dozen Utahns reached out to the telecommunications company on X saying their service was down and asking for help and information.

The comms company replied to each with the same statement advising them to send the company a direct message for assistance.