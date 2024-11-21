© 2024 KPCW

Utah liquor stores launch program to donate to homeless aid

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:28 PM MST
Liquor store patrons can now round up to the dollar to help donate to programs to help re4duce homelessness across Utah.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Utah liquor stores have launched a round-up program to support homeless services.

All stores now offer customers the option to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to help alleviate homelessness statewide. The program will run year round.

Created this year by the passage of House Bill 548, funding collected from the program will go to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, which supports programs to prevent and reduce homelessness across Utah.

Program funds will be distributed to nonprofit service providers statewide focused on providing support to Utahns experiencing homelessness.

Services may include temporary shelters, meal service, case management and housing.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver