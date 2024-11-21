Utah liquor stores launch program to donate to homeless aid

All stores now offer customers the option to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to help alleviate homelessness statewide. The program will run year round.

Created this year by the passage of House Bill 548, funding collected from the program will go to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account, which supports programs to prevent and reduce homelessness across Utah.

Program funds will be distributed to nonprofit service providers statewide focused on providing support to Utahns experiencing homelessness.

Services may include temporary shelters, meal service, case management and housing.