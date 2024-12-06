© 2024 KPCW

Flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM MST
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city. Known as the "Beehive State," Utah's three branches of government meet in this building, designed by Richard K.A. Kletting.

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an order for flags across Utah to be lowered to half-staff Dec. 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The day honors the more than 2,400 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Nearly 1,200 more were injured in the attack, which sank two U.S. Navy battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah – and destroyed almost 200 aircraft.

Congress officially recognized the day in August 1994.
Sydney Weaver
