Flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an order for flags across Utah to be lowered to half-staff Dec. 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The day honors the more than 2,400 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Nearly 1,200 more were injured in the attack, which sank two U.S. Navy battleships – the USS Arizona and the USS Utah – and destroyed almost 200 aircraft.
Congress officially recognized the day in August 1994.