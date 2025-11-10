Community donates $5.5M for nonprofits during 2025 Live PC Give PC

Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow said this year’s Live PC Give PC was a success for Wasatch Back nonprofits.

“We raised $5.5 million, which is a new record, and we had about 6,500 individual donors,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 10.

That’s down from last year’s more than 7,000 donors. Zarrow said economic uncertainty likely played a role in the smaller number of donors.

“There’s a lot of need, and I can understand people who are worried about their income and making decisions between gas and food,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump administration spending cuts and the government shutdown have also created financial challenges for some organizations that normally receive federal grants, or whose clients rely on programs like SNAP.

Zarrow said generous donors stepped up this year to help cover some of those gaps.

Nearly 200 organizations participated, including KPCW. Nonprofits represented a range of issues, from environmental protection to arts and culture.

The Park City Community Foundation itself raised over $711,000. Some of that money will go back into the community for other nonprofits, according to Zarrow.

“We’ve got our climate fund, we’ve got our early childhood work,” he said. “The gifts that come to the Community Foundation really do support our work in the community and are often turned around back out as gifts to other nonprofits.”

This year’s Spirit Award winners, who showed the most enthusiasm during fundraising, are the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Latinos in Action.

The Mountain Trails Foundation had the most individual donors, with more than 800 people giving to the organization.

The Wasatch Trails Foundation, the Song Summit Foundation, the Youth Sports Alliance and Jewish Family Service saw the biggest jumps in number of donors.

The Park City Community Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.