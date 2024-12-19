DWR approves new deer hunt regulations, strategies

The plan, in effect through Dec. 2030, will incorporate scientific studies and research data into management efforts to increase Utah’s deer population.

As part of the research, the board will implement new hunting strategies on four deer hunting units.

The changes include restricted muzzleloader and rifle hunts on the Beaver, West and Cache hunting units. Archery would not be restricted.

Archer, muzzleloader and rifle hunts will be restricted on the Thousand Lakes unit.

The goal of the new strategies is to determine if weapon-based restrictions can improve mule deer populations, hunting opportunities and hunter satisfaction.

The plan also gives the Division of Wildlife Resources the ability to adjust permit numbers up to 20% annually in response to data from GPS tracking collars, animal health and weather or habitat conditions.

The board also voted to approve the 2025-2027 hunting season dates for deer, elk and pronghorn.