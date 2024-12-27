UDOT recaps 2024 construction across Wasatch Back

Among the many projects drivers had to navigate were improvements to Kimball Junction ramps, widened exits at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 248, and widening lanes on U.S. 40 south of Heber.

Wyatt Woolley is the communications manager for UDOT Region Three, which includes Wasatch County.

In areas without a lot of wiggle room for new road construction, Woolley said improving interchanges can be a big help for drivers. He cited Quinn’s Junction as an example.

“There’s another turn lane there, so it allows more traffic to go through and flow through, because we realize in the Wasatch Back, people live in both areas and work in both areas, and there’s a lot of commuters in between,” he said. “So, we try to improve the roads as best we can in those intersections through the area.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Woolley said UDOT will continue making improvements to Summit County highways.

In 2024, UDOT began a multi-phase project to install wildlife fencing along Interstate 80 near Echo Reservoir. Woolley said there’s more to come in the new year.

“We have a lot of wildlife that tries to go through that area,” he said. “And so, they’re going to put in some fencing around that kind of spaghetti bowl interchange area right there, to help prevent conflicts with wildlife.”

Woolley said when it comes to road safety, sometimes it’s the details that can make a big difference. Take lane markers -- Woolley said UDOT is going beyond simple white paint to improve visibility for drivers in any conditions.

One option is called thermoplastic, a reflective tape that’s especially effective at night.

“We have to groove those in, and then we put the tape down,” he said. “The grooves allow plows to go over it without scraping it off. It’s a lot more expensive, but it’s also a lot better for contrast.”

He also mentioned “tiger tails,” a system of alternating black and white lane stripes.

“When the light’s reflecting off the road at certain times of day, you may not see the white lines as well, but you’ll see the black,” he said. “It’s a much higher contrast, easier to see for drivers, and people seem to really like it.”

UDOT is in the process of adding those tiger tails up I-80 through Parley’s Canyon. But Woolley said anywhere UDOT is making improvements, the agency considers adding stripes to the road.

Woolley asked the public to be considerate of construction crews while out on the roads. He also added a safety reminder for winter conditions.

“We always tell people to drive to the conditions of the road. That means if it’s raining, if it’s snowing, if it’s sleeting, if it’s icy and cold out, you really need to slow down and watch out,” he said. “Just because it says 70 miles per hour doesn’t mean you should drive 70 miles per hour.”

The latest updates on construction and road conditions are available on the UDOT app, or online at udottraffic.utah.gov.