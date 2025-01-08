Utah sends fire crews to help California battle wildfires

The Utah Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local fire agencies, including Park City, to deploy three task forces as early as Jan. 9.

Those crews will be on the ground in California for at least two weeks.

This will be Utah’s fourth deployment to California in six months.

California has also asked for additional wildland firefighting support from the Utah Department of Natural Resources. The Beehive State plans to send wildland fire crews and equipment along with state and local firefighters.

The state said it’s prepared to support California with additional resources and help as needed.