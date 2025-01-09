French Alps delegation visits Utah

The eight-member delegation, led by Fabrice Pannekoucke, president of France’s Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region will meet with local and state leaders along with officials from the Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Games.

The delegation’s visit included a stop at Deer Valley to discuss a broader trade mission in the state and the U.S.

In a statement provided to KPCW, Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she welcomed the visit.

“Our decades-long sister city relationship with Courchevel located within this region, has fostered a strong bond between our communities,” she said. “We look forward to meaningful discussions, especially on environmental sustainability—a priority we passionately share."

France was awarded the 2030 Winter Games on July 24, 2024, the same day Utah was awarded the 2034 Games.