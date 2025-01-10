© 2025 KPCW

Utah coyote harvest reward doubles in mule deer habitat areas

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:20 PM MST
Young Coyote sniffs the air in the middle of a road in Utah
Martha Marks
/
Adobe Stock
The reward for harvesting coyotes in Utah has doubled.

The reward for harvesting a coyote has increased from $50 to $100 in some areas of Utah has doubled.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources created the Predator Control Program to manage populations that endanger the health of nonpredatory wildlife. Previously hunters received $50 for each documented coyote harvest.

On Thursday [Jan. 9], the DWR board voted to increase the reward for coyote removals in crucial and substantial mule deer habitat to $100.

According to the DWR, coyotes primarily kill deer fawns and can produce more than six pups per year. They have high reproductive potential and can be difficult to hunt.

Utah's Predator Control Program map.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Utah's Predator Control Program map.
