Utah reservoirs remain steady amid lackluster snowpack

The Natural Resources Conservation Service snow survey reports concerning snow densities around 5% higher than normal, with some sites showing density greater than 15%.

These high density values mean it will take less energy for the snowpack to melt, suggesting the potential for early runoff in many areas.

The NRCS said Utah’s reservoir storage is around three quarters full, down only 4% from this time last year.

That is despite the average precipitation last summer, highlighting the importance and effectiveness of water conservation efforts around the state.