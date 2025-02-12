Bird flu spreads through Utah

In Utah the virus has been confirmed in 16 counties since 2022, with the virus spreading to three new locations recently: Box Elder, Emery and San Juan counties.

No birds in Summit or Wasatch counties have tested positive for the virus since 2022. However, the disease is affecting birds in Cache, Carbon, Davis, Millard, Salt Lake, Tooele and Weber counties.

This outbreak’s first Utah case of the avian influenza was confirmed in April 2022 and spread during the spring and fall bird migrations.

Since then, Utah officials have found the strain in 122 wild birds, a mountain lion, skunks and red foxes.

Recently, the virus has only been found in birds. However, DWR veterinarian Ginger Stout says it can spread to other animals if they eat an infected bird.

“If a mammal eats some kind of waterfowl, waterfowl are the ones that carry the virus and act as the reservoir,” she said. “In the past, they haven't been as affected by it, but since 2022 we're seeing a lot of different wild bird mortalities.”

Stout said infected birds are usually lethargic and can’t fly.

The DWR saw a drop in bird flu cases from January 2024 to November 2024. Utah cases are on the rise again since last fall. Stout said, if you see a dead bird, leave it alone and call the nearest DWR office.