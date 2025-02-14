Utah forms 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland announced the leadership and board of the 2034 Olympic Organizing Committee Friday.

Fraser Bullock, who led Utah’s Olympic Bid Committee, was named the executive chair and president of the organizing committee. He also served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for the 2002 Winter Games.

As president, Bullock will head strategy and relationship building.

“This is what it takes to put on games,” Bullock said. “Everybody coming together. It's the ride of a lifetime. You want to be involved. It's the biggest impact in the world. But the way it happens is everybody comes together in Utah.”

Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson was named CEO of the organizing committee. As CEO, Wilson will manage day-to-day operations.

The committee is responsible for organizing and managing the Games. It will also collaborate with international federations to make sure the 2034 event is in compliance with Olympic rules and regulations.

Wilson and Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks will serve as board vice chairs. Starks served as liaison to Gov. Cox on the Olympic and Paralympic bid committee and as vice chair will support and advise Wilson as well as oversee the work of the board.

Gov. Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall were named honorary committee chairs and Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz will be honorary vice chairs.

Six representatives were named to the initial executive committee, including Bullock and two athlete representatives: Olympic champion and Park City resident Lindsey Vonn and Team USA bobsledder Chris Kinney.

Four-time Olympic speedskater Catherine Raney Norman, who served as bid committee chair, will head the organizing committee’s Athletes’ Commission. Eight other Olympians and Paralympians will also sit on the commission, which is focused on meeting the needs of athletes and their families.

"I am excited to see the exceptional Utah Olympic organizing team announced today, and on behalf of Park City, I am fully committed to supporting them as we work toward our common goal of delivering a successful 2034 Olympic Games,” Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the leadership roles that I, along with other community leaders, will play in this united effort."

Since Utah’s Olympic venues are already in place, 2034 Olympic leaders plan to focus on fostering the Olympic spirit in communities across the state over the next nine years.

Full list of Organizing Committee for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games members:

Leadership



Executive Chair & President: Fraser Bullock, Alpine, UT

Vice Chair & CEO: Brad Wilson, Kaysville, UT

Vice Chair: Steve Starks, South Jordan, UT

Honorary Chairs



Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Honorary Vice Chairs



Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams

Utah Speaker of the House Mike Schultz

Executive Committee



Fraser Bullock, Alpine, UT (Executive Chair & President)

Sarah Hirshland, Colorado Springs, CO (USOPC CEO)

Chris Kinney, Stockbridge, GA (Team USA Athletes’ Commission, Olympian)

Steve Starks, South Jordan, UT (Vice Chair)

Gene Sykes, Los Angeles (USOPC Chair)

Lindsey Vonn, Park City, UT (Olympian)

Organizing Committee Board

