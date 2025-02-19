Utah appears ready to spend millions on free meals for eligible students

When Republican Rep. Tyler Clancy, who is also a Provo police officer, drove a young girl to school moments after she witnessed her mother being saved from an overdose, she cried in the back of his car because she hadn’t eaten breakfast that morning or dinner the night before. Clancy said he was able to solve the problem in that moment by taking her to McDonald’s.

“How in the world are we expected to have this young lady learn about reading, writing, math, become a self-sufficient adult that’s going to provide for herself and her future family, if we can’t meet the basic needs?” Clancy asked the House Education Committee Tuesday. The committee voted 8-3 to advance the bill.

With HB100, Clancy wants to expand which students are eligible for Utah’s free school meals program. Currently, households with incomes at or below 130% of federal poverty levels qualify for free meals under federal guidelines, and households with incomes between 130% and 185% pay a reduced meal fee. The proposed legislation would allow reduced-price Utah students in kindergarten through sixth grade to opt into a program that would give them free breakfast and lunch.

“I’m not asking you to cover meals for everyone,” he said. “We’re trying to be very precise and take a scalpel-like approach to hit those few students who really need the help, so they can move along that pathway to human dignity and that self-sufficiency.”

The new legislation could provide no-cost meals to around 40,000 children by using $2.8 million in state funding.

“Every year schools are generating about $2.8 million of school meal debt, and so instead of paying off debt, we want to get to the heart of that issue … we want to hit those students who are really in need, and that’s what this reduced price category is,” Clancy said.

HB100 would also require the Utah Department of Workforce Services to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children Program, a federal program that Utah passed over last year that provides families with around $40 per month per eligible child to assist with food costs during the summer when kids are out of school. Participation in the S-EBT program could help 260,000 Utah students.

A public-private partnership between The Policy Project and Utah’s philanthropic families would cover the $618,000 for S-EBT, and the state would not assume the cost until 2027.

Other aspects of the bill include prohibiting schools from stigmatizing students unable to pay for meals and encouraging schools to reduce food waste.

Opponents of the bill were concerned about adding a program to address hunger and government overreach.

“I know that there are a lot of programs in place. I’ve talked to different school districts and board members, and there are a lot of districts who have in place, already, programs that will cover the family portion if needed,” Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, said. “So I’m just trying to figure out why we need another program to address this.”

Rep. Nicholeen Peck, R-Tooele, asked how the bill aligns with the principles of limited government.

“I feel like there’s other boxes we could be looking into, beside more government money,” Peck said before voting against the bill. “So even though I care deeply, deeply about the children and I respect the sponsor deeply as well and his heart on this, I’m going to have to be a no.”

Brynn Murdock, executive director for Ogden School Foundation, said she gets to see the difference that education makes for students on a daily basis.

“We know that when students’ needs are met and they are able to successfully learn in class, that has not only an impact on their life, but the impact of our state,” she said.

Rep. Carol Moss, D-Holladay, said this bill’s funding is small compared to other programs, such as the school voucher program, which receives around $82.5 million.

“This is such a small part of government spending,” she said. “When you look at the totality of what we spend on education, and the benefit is profound. No child should go to school hungry. I think that’s the bottom line.”

This story was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.