Arches National Park summer reservations now open

The southern Utah park piloted the timed entry reservation system in 2022 to reduce congestion by spreading crowds across the busy season.

Arches has decided to continue timed entry in 2025 after years of testing and feedback from the public.

Anyone visiting Arches starting April 1 will need to reserve an entry time, including National Parks passholders.

They can be booked up to six months in advance and require a $2 processing fee on top of entry fees. Time slots not reserved will be available for same-day visitors.

Reservations aren’t required to enter the park before 7 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Arches National Park saw a 74% increase in visitors from 2011 to 2021 with a record 1.8 million visits in 2021.

The National Park Service says the popularity has come with parking congestion, long wait times to get in and overcrowded sites inside in the park.