Utah student cellphone ban heads to the governor for approval

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:48 PM MST
Students leaving Granger High School in West Valley City unlock their cell phones after exiting the school’s doors, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Students leaving Granger High School in West Valley City unlock their cell phones after exiting the school’s doors, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

If Gov. Spencer Cox signs it into law, it would take effect July 1.

Utah students next school year could be prohibited from using smartphones, smartwatches and other “emerging technology” during class after state lawmakers on Thursday sent SB178 to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

The bill, titled “Devices in Public Schools,” essentially flips the script on current law, which allows cellphone use; instead, it would be prohibited by default. School districts and charters would still have the authority to allow students to use smart devices during “classroom hours,” but they would have to create policies to do so.

“There are over 200 notifications that our students receive on cellphones every day, and it’s very distracting to their learning environment,” said the bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Douglas Welton, R-Payson, on Thursday.

“Classroom hours,” according to the bill, does not include lunch periods, recess, or transition time between classes. However, districts could expand the restrictions to non-classroom hours.

The bill also directs school districts to establish policies that ensure certain exceptions, including use during an emergency, use by students with disabilities and to address a “medical necessity.”

Cox has signaled his interest in getting cellphones out of classrooms. Last year, the governor sent letters to Utah school districts, charter schools and state education leaders, urging teachers to remove cellphones during class time.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
Tags
State & Regional Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune