Gondola car falls feet to ground at Canadian ski resort, 8 inside unharmed

The resort said the eight people inside were not seriously injured when the cabin fell near the base terminal of Golden Eagle Express gondola just before 9:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found the lift hangar broke while the gondola was leaving the bottom station causing it to fall about three feet to the ground.

The resort has since opened two of its three chairs and the surface lift. The gondola remains closed as of Tuesday.

The Resorts of the Canadian Rockies company owns Kicking Horse along with five other ski resorts and three golf resorts in Canada.