University of Utah considering proposal to build new arena, replace Huntsman Center

A new home is coming for the University of Utah’s most-attended indoor sports.

The school’s board of trustees on Tuesday morning approved a motion to consider a proposal for the construction a new, multipurpose arena in Salt Lake City to eventually replace the Jon M. Huntsman Center, which hosts Utah basketball, gymnastics and volleyball.

It follows a wider initiative, titled the Campus Physical Development Framework, to expand the U. from a commuter institution into a “destination campus” with increased on-campus student hubs, expanded housing and other residential areas.

The move would separate the U. into six districts; an athletics district; a health district; a cultural district; an academic and research district; a research park district; and, finally, a “college town magic” district, which is where the Huntsman Center is located on the Fort Douglas property.

According to a statement from Utah athletics director Mark Harlan, the school’s basketball and women’s gymnastics practice facilities will remain in their current location, next to the current arena.

