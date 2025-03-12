© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Utah considering proposal to build new arena, replace Huntsman Center

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:12 PM MDT
The University of Utah's Huntsman Center, among other structures, in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The University of Utah's Huntsman Center, among other structures, in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

The Huntsman Center is 55 years old and has struggled to provide fans with modern amenities.

A new home is coming for the University of Utah’s most-attended indoor sports.

The school’s board of trustees on Tuesday morning approved a motion to consider a proposal for the construction a new, multipurpose arena in Salt Lake City to eventually replace the Jon M. Huntsman Center, which hosts Utah basketball, gymnastics and volleyball.

It follows a wider initiative, titled the Campus Physical Development Framework, to expand the U. from a commuter institution into a “destination campus” with increased on-campus student hubs, expanded housing and other residential areas.

The move would separate the U. into six districts; an athletics district; a health district; a cultural district; an academic and research district; a research park district; and, finally, a “college town magic” district, which is where the Huntsman Center is located on the Fort Douglas property.

According to a statement from Utah athletics director Mark Harlan, the school’s basketball and women’s gymnastics practice facilities will remain in their current location, next to the current arena.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune