Prison release date moved up for Jen Shah, former ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star

Jen Shah, the former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star currently serving time on a fraud conviction, will be getting out of prison a bit earlier.

The date Shah is scheduled to be released from prison is now Oct. 4, 2026, the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database indicated as of last week. People magazine and other media outlets reported in January that Shah’s release date had been moved to Nov. 4, 2026.

The new release date would also fall on Shah’s 53rd birthday.

Shah, 51, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah had been accused of being part of an alleged telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly people, prosecutors said.

A federal judge in New York sentenced Shah in January 2023 to 6½ years in prison. If Shah is released on the new 2026 date, she will have served 3 years and 8 months at the Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas. That’s the prison where Elizabeth Holmes is serving her sentence for fraud involving the blood-testing company she founded, Theranos.

Shah’s assistant, Stuart Smith, also pleaded guilty to fraud charges, Law360 reported, and cooperated with prosecutors in Shah’s case. Smith was sentenced in December to 9 months in prison; he’s now serving his term at a federal prison in Colorado.

Read the full report at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.