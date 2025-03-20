Pentagon restores histories of Navajo Code Talkers, states removal was AI mistake

The Associated Press reports the webpages were initially removed from government websites as part of a sweep of any military content that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion.

Following President Donald Trump’s broader executive order ending the federal government’s DEI programs, the Defense department deleted thousands of pages honoring contributions by women and minority groups.

Department officials say the Navajo Code Talker material was erroneously erased.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a post on X a White House official reached out to his office and confirmed the removal of the word Navajo from the agency website was a result of an error caused by Artificial Intelligence.

The AI program was supposed to review any entry on the website associated with DEI initiatives.

In his post Nygren said, “I want to assure the Navajo people that we remain in close communication with federal officials to ensure the legacy of our cherished Navajo Code Talkers is never erased from American and Navajo history.”

He noted as sovereign nations, the Navajo people are not defined by DEI classifications.

NAVAJO CODE TALKERS’ LEGACY RESTORED AFTER WEBSITE REMOVAL MISHAP



It has been confirmed by Pentagon officials that the Department of Defense will restore materials related to the Navajo Code Talkers on its website.



White House officials reached out to my office and confirmed… pic.twitter.com/3YKu6uByT9 — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) March 19, 2025

The Navajo Code Talkers weren’t the only names and histories taken off government websites.

Last week the military news site Task & Purpose reported Trump's administration pulled a section for notable women buried at Arlington from the cemetery’s website. The section has not returned to the website despite a call for action from Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

In a seven-post thread on X, Henderson tagged the president saying, “We have salvaged their stories from the dustbin of time. We have brushed them off and shined light on women and stories that deserve to be told… Mr. President, give us back our history.”