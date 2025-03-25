Utah snowpack reaching peak ahead of warm weather

The Utah Division of Water Resources said with temperatures reaching 20 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday, Utah could lose most of its low- and mid-level snowpack.

The state typically reaches its peak snowpack in early April.

In this month’s report, the Division of Water Resources said Utah’s soil moisture remains favorable. That means as we approach spring runoff season, saturated soils will allow more water to reach reservoirs and streams.

The National Weather Service said snow showers will return into the Wasatch Back Friday night into Monday.