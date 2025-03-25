© 2025 KPCW

Utah snowpack reaching peak ahead of warm weather

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
The first major snow of the season coats Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The first major snow of the season coats Old Town Park City Oct. 18, 2024.

Utah’s snowpack is sitting at 88% of its typical peak as of March 24.

The Utah Division of Water Resources said with temperatures reaching 20 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday, Utah could lose most of its low- and mid-level snowpack.

The state typically reaches its peak snowpack in early April.

In this month’s report, the Division of Water Resources said Utah’s soil moisture remains favorable. That means as we approach spring runoff season, saturated soils will allow more water to reach reservoirs and streams.

The National Weather Service said snow showers will return into the Wasatch Back Friday night into Monday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
