Summit County’s median home price eclipses San Francisco, Honolulu

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:08 PM MDT
McPolin Farm is seen in the distance from the Snyderville Basin.
Jason
/
Adobe Stock
McPolin Farm is seen in the distance from the Snyderville Basin.

Summit County says its median home price was up 42% in January compared to last year.

A report from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors on Utah housing says the median home price in Summit County was $1.7 million in January 2025, the highest in the state.

Wasatch County was next at $1.5 million, double the median price in Rich County, the third highest.

Summit County
/
Salt Lake Realtors
Summit County shared this graphic in a March 2025 newsletter.

Staff say Summit County is now more expensive than San Francisco, Honolulu and San Diego, areas known not just for high housing costs but for high costs of living.

According to the California Association of Realtors, San Francisco’s median home price was $1.4 million in January 2025 and $1.6 million in February.

Areas in and around Park City have long seen median values above that. The Park City Board of Realtors’ most recent median prices are $4 million in city limits and $2.3 million in the Snyderville Basin.

Kamas was approaching a $1 million median home price last year, and Salt Lake Realtors’ statistics signal housing prices are continuing to rise across Summit County.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.
Connor Thomas
