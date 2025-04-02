© 2025 KPCW

Statewide AMBER Alert test this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM MDT
An example of a phone notification for a test emergency alert.
Utah Department of Public Safety
An example of a phone notification for a test emergency alert.

The Utah Department of Public Safety is testing the statewide AMBER Alert Thursday afternoon.

The alert will come to cell phones, TVs and radios between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. MT so the department can ensure it functions properly following recent upgrades.

Drivers may also see the alert on highway signs.

No action is needed during the test.

The AMBER Alert System, which stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, began in 1996 after Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children.

It has since contributed to the recovery of more than 1,220 children and wireless emergency alerts resulted in the rescue of at least 195 children.
