TSA to require REAL IDs next month
Travelers 18 and older will need a “REAL ID” starting May 7 to fly within the U.S.
The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, set minimum security standards for identification, like driver’s licenses and identification cards, and barred federal agencies from accepting non-compliant IDs for certain purposes.
That includes accessing federal facilities, boarding federally-regulated commercial aircraft and entering nuclear power plants.
Accepted REAL IDs include an updated driver’s license or other state photo identification that displays a star or says “enhanced.” A U.S. passport or passport card, permanent resident card or foreign government-issued passport are also accepted.
Utah is also one of 12 states with a mobile driver’s license option recognized by the federal Transportation Security Administration.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says mobile driver’s licenses that are REAL ID-compliant will be accepted by TSA starting May 7.
For more information visit the Utah Department of Public Safety website.